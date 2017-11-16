FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia casts 10th U.N. veto on U.N. action on Syria
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
November 16, 2017 / 8:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia casts 10th U.N. veto on U.N. action on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia cast its 10th veto on Thursday of United Nations Security Council action on Syria since the war began in 2011, blocking a U.S.-drafted resolution to renew an international inquiry into who is to blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

The mandate for the joint inquiry by the U.N. and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which found the Syrian government used the banned nerve agent sarin in an April 4 attack, expires at midnight Thursday.

A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, France, Russia, Britain or China to be adopted. Russia withdrew its rival draft resolution to renew the inquiry shortly before the council vote on the U.S. draft.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish

