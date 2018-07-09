FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 7:02 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Russia plans to evacuate 1,000 from de-escalation zone in Syria: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian military plans to evacuate up to 1,000 people from the south-western de-escalation zone in Syria via a humanitarian corridor near city of Daraa, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing Russia’s Centre for Reconciliation in Syria.

People will be evacuated to Syria’s northern Idlib province, the center said, Interfax reported.

The number of villages and towns that have joined the truce in south-western Syria has increased to 90, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported on Monday, citing the Centre for Reconciliation in Syria.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Toby Chopra

