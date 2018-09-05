Russia says its military action in Syria is precisely targeted: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that any Russian military action in Syria tried to minimize civilian casualties and was precisely targeted, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia resumed air strikes against insurgents in the rebel-held enclave of Idlib province on Tuesday after a hiatus of several weeks, according to a Syrian rebel and a war monitor.

Russia has not confirmed it has resumed air strikes.

“We, as we have said many times before, act precisely, selectively, trying to minimize possible risks to the peaceful population,” RIA quoted Ryabkov as saying.