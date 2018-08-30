FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Russia to hold major naval drills in Mediterranean: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Ministry of Defence said on Thursday it would hold naval exercises in the Mediterranean Sea from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8 and that 25 vessels and 30 planes would take part, the TASS news agency reported.

The ministry said the drills would involve carrying out anti-aircraft, anti-submarine and anti-mining exercises.

The drills come amid tensions between Russia and the West over Syria’s northern rebel-held region of Idlib. A source said on Wednesday that Russia’s ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, was preparing a phased offensive there.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

