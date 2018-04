MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia, Turkey and Iran need to help Syria’s government clear its country of terrorists, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

Foreign Ministers Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran, Sergei Lavrov of Russia and Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey gather for a family photo following their meeting in Moscow, Russia April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

He was speaking at a meeting in Moscow with his counterparts from Turkey and Iran.