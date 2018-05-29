FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia, USA and Jordan to meet in southern Syria amid tensions: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia, the United States and Jordan have agreed to hold a meeting in Syria’s southern “de-escalation” zone, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia said on Monday only Syrian army troops should be on the country’s southern border with Jordan and Israel, after Washington warned of “firm measures” over truce violations in the region.

Jordan also said on Monday it was discussing developments in southern Syria with Washington and Moscow and that all three parties agreed on the need to preserve the de-escalation zone which they brokered last year and which has reduced violence.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

