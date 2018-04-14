Russian foreign ministry says Syria attacked just as it had chance for peace

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syria has been attacked just as it had a chance for peace, Russia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday, hours after U.S., British and French forces pounded Damascus with air strikes in response to a suspected poison gas attack last week.

Anti-aircraft fire is seen over Damascus,Syria early April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Feras Makdesi

“First the ‘Arab spring’ tested the Syrian people, then Islamic State, now smart American rockets. The capital of a sovereign government, trying for years to survive under terrorist aggression, has been attacked,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

“You have to be quite abnormal to attack Syria’s capital just at the moment when it had a chance for a peaceful future,” she wrote.