Russia's Lavrov: God forbid any Libya style adventure in Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday he hoped that there would be no repeat of the experience of Libya and Iraq in the Syria conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok in Moscow, Russia April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

“God forbid anything adventurous will be done in Syria following the Libyan and Iraqi experience,” Lavrov told a news conference on Friday.

He said that even the smallest miscalculation in Syria could lead to new waves of migrants and that ultimatums and threats do not help the dialogue.

Russia and the United States are using their channels of communications on Syria, according to the minister.