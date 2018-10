Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Syria’s chief opposition negotiator Nasr al-Hariri in Moscow on Friday to discuss the conflict in Syria and ways to reach a political settlement, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that Russia had confirmed its support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.