MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the United States’ control over the eastern bank of the Euphrates river posed the main threat to Syria’s territorial integrity, Interfax news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not pictured) address a news conference at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

He also said that Russia and Turkey have agreed on the borders of an Idlib demilitarized zone and that Nusra front fighters should leave the zone by mid-October.