MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that U.S.-led strikes on Syria were “unacceptable and lawless.”

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok in Moscow, Russia April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Speaking at an assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, Lavrov said he would talk “about how our western partners explain their absolutely lawless and unacceptable actions” in Syria.