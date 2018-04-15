U.S. preparing new sanctions on Russia over Syria, Haley says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is preparing new sanctions on Russia over its continued support of Syrian President Bashar-al Assad, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

In an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Haley said that the sanctions would be announced Monday by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “They will go directly to any sort of companies that were dealing with equipment related to Assad and chemical weapons use,” Haley said.