April 15, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. preparing new sanctions on Russia over Syria, Haley says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is preparing new sanctions on Russia over its continued support of Syrian President Bashar-al Assad, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

In an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Haley said that the sanctions would be announced Monday by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “They will go directly to any sort of companies that were dealing with equipment related to Assad and chemical weapons use,” Haley said.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

