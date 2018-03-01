FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 2:04 PM / in 16 hours

U.N. imagery of Syria's eastern Ghouta shows widespread damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - An analysis of images by the United Nations satellite agency released on Thursday showed widespread new damage in a 62.5 square km area of Syria’s besieged enclave of eastern Ghouta since Dec. 3.

A young man rides bicycle near damaged houses in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

The analysis found that 29 percent of grid squares showed major new damage, with buildings completely destroyed or severely damaged, and 24 percent showed minor new damage, with visible impact craters, debris or moderately damaged structures.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey

