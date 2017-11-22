FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Draft opposition statement calls for Assad to leave at start of transition: Arabiya
Sections
Featured
Mladic reduced to frail genocide defendant
war crimes
Mladic reduced to frail genocide defendant
A defector's getaway
North Korea
A defector's getaway
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
China
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2017 / 2:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Draft opposition statement calls for Assad to leave at start of transition: Arabiya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - The draft of a final statement by a Syrian opposition meeting in Riyadh calls for the departure of President Bashar al-Assad at the beginning of any transition, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said on Wednesday.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as seen in Damascus, Syria November 14, 2017. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

An array of opposition groups and figures began meeting earlier in the day in a bid to unify the group’s position ahead of U.N.-backed peace talks to end the country’s six-year civil war.

Some opposition members have hinted that the new communique could drop any mention of Assad, softening a long-standing demand that he not have a role in any transition.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.