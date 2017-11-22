FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2017 / 9:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Arabia will help Syrian opposition come out unified from Riyadh meet: Jubeir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Wednesday his country will lend support to the Syrian opposition to come out unified from talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh ahead of peace talks in Geneva.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir attends an interview with Reuters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

“We will provide help and support for them in all what they need,” Jubeir told reporters in Riyadh after he attended the opening session of a Syrian opposition conference aimed at unify their ranks ahead of peace talks in Geneva. “We hope they can come out of the conference unified,” he added.

Writing by Dahlia Nehme, editing by Sami Aboudi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
