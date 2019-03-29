Saudi Arabia says Syrian opposition must unite before any dialogue with government

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Minister of State Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf arrives at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Friday a unified Syrian opposition should emerge before the start of any dialogue with the Syrian government.

Ibrahim al-Assaf, speaking at an Arab League gathering in Tunisia, said the kingdom supported Syria’s territorial integrity and a political solution based on dialogue between the opposition and government.

He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of the United States recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.