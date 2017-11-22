FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi minister says Syria crisis solution requires consensus
November 22, 2017 / 7:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi minister says Syria crisis solution requires consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told representatives of the Syrian opposition meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday that the only solution to the crisis in Syria was through a consensus that would achieve the demands of the Syrian people.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir attends an interview with Reuters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

“There is no solution to the crisis without a Syrian consensus that would achieve the demands of the Syrian people on the basis of Geneva 1 and (U.N. Security Council) resolution 2254,” Jubeir, said speaking in Arabic at the meeting which opened in Riyadh.

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Toby Chopra

