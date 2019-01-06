Syrian opposition says surprised by countries reconciling with Assad

FILE PHOTO: Nasr al-Hariri, Head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC), speaks at a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

RIYADH (Reuters) - Syria’s chief opposition negotiator said on Sunday he was surprised by countries rebuilding ties with the Syrian government and urged them to revisit their decision.

“We have no power to stop this reconciliation, we hope it is not for free,” Nasr Hariri told reporters in Riyadh. “Bashar al-Assad will remain a war criminal even if thousands of leaders had a handshake with him.”

The United Arab Emirates re-opened its embassy in Damascus last month and Bahrain said its embassy there and the Syrian diplomatic mission in Manama had been operating “without interruption”.