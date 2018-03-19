FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 5:54 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

SDF political wing says to resist any Turkish attack in north Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The political affiliate of U.S.-backed Syrian militias accused Turkey’s president on Monday of seeking to attack “under false pretences” swathes of northern Syria which they control.

“We assert that the Syrian people will not hesitate to resist the Turkish aggression,” said a statement from the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

With the Kurdish YPG militia at its forefront, the SDF alliance has taken vast territory from Islamic State with U.S. backing. Ankara said on Monday that Turkish forces would press their offensive against the YPG in the north.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by John Stonestreet

