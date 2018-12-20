World News
December 20, 2018 / 9:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SDF: U.S. withdrawal from Syria will spark Islamic State revival

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said on Thursday a White House decision to withdraw from Syria will allow an Islamic State revival and threaten the battle in eastern Syria.

The Kurdish-led force said pulling U.S. troops and officials out of its region would have “dangerous implications” on international stability.

This would also “create a political and military vacuum in the area, leaving its people between the claws of hostile parties,” the statement said.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below