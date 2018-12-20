SDF: U.S. withdrawal from Syria will spark Islamic State revival

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said on Thursday a White House decision to withdraw from Syria will allow an Islamic State revival and threaten the battle in eastern Syria.

The Kurdish-led force said pulling U.S. troops and officials out of its region would have “dangerous implications” on international stability.

This would also “create a political and military vacuum in the area, leaving its people between the claws of hostile parties,” the statement said.