October 31, 2018 / 3:15 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Turkish attacks in Syria prompt halt to fight against Islamic State: SDF

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Turkish attacks in Kurdish-controlled territory in northern Syria have led to a temporary halt in an offensive by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against Islamic State in eastern Syria, the SDF said on Wednesday.

The SDF general command said the Turkish attacks had “led to the temporary halt” of the campaign it is waging against Islamic State in the Deir al-Zor region.

“The continuation of these attacks will cause a long halt in our military campaign against (Islamic State),” it said in a statement.

The SDF is spearheaded by Kurdish YPG militia.

Writing by Tom Perry; editing by John Stonestreet

