FILE PHOTO: Syrian Democratic Forces and U.S. troops are seen during a patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, Syria Nov. 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Democratic Forces said on Wednesday it was ready to help create a safe zone mentioned by U.S. President Donald Trump under “international guarantees” and without “foreign intervention” in north and east Syria.

The U.S.-backed SDF, led by the Kurdish YPG militia, said in a statement it hoped to reach agreements with neighboring Turkey to ensure stability at the border region.