FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 16, 2018 / 4:49 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

U.S. military chiefs to brief Congress on Syria behind closed doors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford will brief the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives about Syria behind closed doors on Tuesday afternoon, congressional aides said on Monday.

Many U.S. lawmakers have been pushing President Donald Trump’s administration for more information about its Syria policy, especially since the weekend bombing of Syria by Washington and allies over a chemical weapons attack.

The House briefing will take place at 2:30 p.m. EDT and the Senate’s at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.