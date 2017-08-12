FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seven Syrian rescue volunteers killed in shooting
August 12, 2017 / 3:29 PM / 2 months ago

Seven Syrian rescue volunteers killed in shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Seven volunteers with the Syrian civil defense rescue service were killed in a shooting by unidentified attackers in rebel-held Idlib province on Saturday, the civil defense said on its Twitter feed.

The attackers stole two vehicles and other equipment in the incident targeting a civil defense office in the town of Sarmin at dawn. Idlib province in northwestern Syria is controlled by Syrian rebels groups.

The civil defense, otherwise known as the “White Helmets”, operates in rebel-held areas of Syria.

Writing by Tom Perry, editing by David Evans

