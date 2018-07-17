FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 17, 2018 / 9:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bombardment in Syria's south-west kills at least six as Damascus keeps up assault: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Heavy bombardment killed at least six people in a village in southwestern Syria on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported, as the Syrian government pressed a Russian-backed offensive in the area.

UOSSM, a medical charity that operates in the area, said a barrel bomb dropped by government forces had killed more than 10 people in the village, Ain al-Tineh, most of them women and children.

Ahmad al-Dbis, UOSSM safety and security manager, said another 35 people had been wounded in the attack which he said had hit a school. The casualties had fled to the village from nearby parts of the southwest, where government forces have been waging an offensive for one month.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.