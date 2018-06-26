Syrian army advances against rebels in southwest: Hezbollah-run media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah-run media outlets said on Tuesday the Syrian army had seized control of the Laja area in northeastern Deraa province from rebels, part of an offensive to take back the opposition-held southwest of the country.

The area taken includes the village of Busra al-Harir which has been the target of heavy bombardment for days, a Hezbollah-run military media unit and Hezbollah-run al-Manar television said.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group fights in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.