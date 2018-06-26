FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 26, 2018 / 6:28 AM / in 23 minutes

Syrian army advances against rebels in southwest: Hezbollah-run media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah-run media outlets said on Tuesday the Syrian army had seized control of the Laja area in northeastern Deraa province from rebels, part of an offensive to take back the opposition-held southwest of the country.

The area taken includes the village of Busra al-Harir which has been the target of heavy bombardment for days, a Hezbollah-run military media unit and Hezbollah-run al-Manar television said.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group fights in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Writing by Lisa Barrington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.