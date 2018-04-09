FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 9, 2018 / 4:19 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Douma symptoms consistent with nerve agent: U.S. State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday the symptoms of victims in a suspected chemical gas attack in Douma, Syria, were consistent with those caused by an asphyxiation or nerve agent and it called on Syria and Russia to open the area to international monitors.

“The chemical weapons attack took place in an area of Syrian regime operations, Duma, where regime forces are attempting to dislodge the opposition. Syrian regime forces and their allies are denying international monitors access to the Duma area,” the State Department told Reuters, using an alternative spelling for the city.

“The Duma victims’ symptoms, reported by credible medical professionals and visible in social media photos and video, are consistent with an asphyxiation agent and of a nerve agent of some type,” it said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.