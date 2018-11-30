World News
Syria did not shoot down Israeli war plane: RIA cites source

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian air defenses shot down several targets but did not shoot down an Israeli war plane on Thursday, Russia’s RIA news agency cited an unnamed Syrian security source as saying on Friday.

The report contradicted an earlier report from RIA citing the same source that said Syria had shot down an Israeli plane as well as four missiles aimed at the town of Kiswah, south of the capital Damascus.

Israel’s military said the earlier report about a downed Israeli plane or aerial target was bogus.

