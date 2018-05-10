FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 12:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israeli war planes targeting Syrian territories with rockets: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Israeli war planes were targeting Syrian territories with rockets early on Thursday for the second time and Syrian air defenses were responding, state news agency SANA reported.

Israeli war planes were shooting the rockets from inside the Occupied Palestinian territories and targeting the City of Baath in Quneitra province, that was shelled shortly after midnight, the state news agency said.

State-run al-Ikhbariya TV broadcasted live feed of the air defenses as they were confronting the Israeli rockets.

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Sandra Malerby

