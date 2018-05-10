Syrian state media: Israeli missiles hit Syrian air defenses, radar

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Israeli missiles fired into Syria during an attack on Thursday hit several Syrian air defense positions, a radar position and an ammunition depot, Syrian state media reported.

State media reported that Syrian air defenses had brought down tens of Israeli missiles but added “some of them managed to target a number of air defense (positions), radar and an ammunition depot,” state news agency SANA said.

It said some Israeli missiles had been brought down south of the city of Homs.