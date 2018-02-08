FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 7:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran to discuss Syria in Istanbul: Turkish source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and Russia agreed on Wednesday that their next three-way summit with Iran to discuss the conflict in Syria will be held in Istanbul, a Turkish presidential source said.

The source said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin also agreed in a telephone call to speed up the establishment of military observation posts in Syria’s Idlib region, and discussed the humanitarian situation in eastern Ghouta, near Damascus.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
