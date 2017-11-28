FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. to offer direct talks to Syrian negotiators for first time
#World News
November 28, 2017 / 1:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.N. to offer direct talks to Syrian negotiators for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syrian government and opposition negotiators meeting in Geneva this week will have the chance to hold direct talks for the first time, but it is not clear if they will take it, the U.N. envoy mediating the talks told reporters on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.N. special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura reacts during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“We are going to offer it. We will see if this takes place. But we will be offering that,” Staffan de Mistura said after meeting the opposition delegation at their hotel.

Reporting by Marina Depetris, writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
