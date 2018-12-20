France in talks with U.S. over timeframe, mode of Syria withdrawal

PARIS (Reuters) - France and allies fighting Islamic State are discussing with the United States the timeframe and conditions for the withdrawal of American troops from Syria, but Washington must consider the stability of the region to avoid a new humanitarian crisis.

“We and the partner states of the international coalition are in talks with Washington on the timing and conditions of the implementation of the U.S. decision to withdraw,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“In the coming weeks, France will be careful to ensure the security of all the U.S. partners, including the Syrian Democratic Forces. The protection of the populations of the northeastern Syria and the stability of this zone must be taken into account by the United States to avoid any new humanitarian drama and any return of the terrorists,” it added.