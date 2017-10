UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The next round of talks between Syria’s government and the opposition will be held in Geneva on Nov. 28 the United Nations envoy to Syria said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.N. special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends the round of Syria peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

Staffan de Mistura, speaking to the U.N. Security Council via teleconference from Geneva, said the next round of talks should focus on the drafting of a new constitution and on a path toward United Nations-verified elections.