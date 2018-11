FILE PHOTO - Kazakhstan's Foreign Affairs Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

ASTANA (Reuters) - Russia, Turkey, and Iran will hold the next round of talks on Syria on Nov. 28-29 in Kazakhstan, Kazakh foreign minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said on Monday.

Delegations of the Damascus government and the Syrian rebels are also set to attend, Abdrakhmanov told reporters.