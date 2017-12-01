FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian negotiator threatens to pull out of Geneva talks
December 1, 2017 / 12:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Syrian negotiator threatens to pull out of Geneva talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria government negotiator Bashar al-Ja‘afari said on Friday his team was pulling out of U.N.-led talks in Geneva and might not return next week, citing a statement by the opposition at their “Riyadh 2” conference last month that President Bashar al-Assad could play no role in an transition period.

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura (2R) sits opposite to Syria's U.N. ambassador and chief negotiator Bashar al-Ja'afari during a meeting of the Intra Syria talks in Geneva, Switzerland December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“As long as the other side sticks to the language of Riyadh 2, there will be no progress,” Ja‘afari told reporters after a morning of talks, adding that the government in Damascus would decide if his delegation would return next week.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, writing by Tom Miles

