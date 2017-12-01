Syrian negotiator threatens to pull out of Geneva talks

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria government negotiator Bashar al-Ja‘afari said on Friday his team was pulling out of U.N.-led talks in Geneva and might not return next week, citing a statement by the opposition at their “Riyadh 2” conference last month that President Bashar al-Assad could play no role in an transition period.

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura (2R) sits opposite to Syria's U.N. ambassador and chief negotiator Bashar al-Ja'afari during a meeting of the Intra Syria talks in Geneva, Switzerland December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“As long as the other side sticks to the language of Riyadh 2, there will be no progress,” Ja‘afari told reporters after a morning of talks, adding that the government in Damascus would decide if his delegation would return next week.