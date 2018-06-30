FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2018 / 1:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Syrian rebels say peace talks with Russia over southwest Syria failed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian rebels meeting Russian officers in a southern Syrian town on Saturday said negotiations for a peace deal with the government ended in failure after they rejected Moscow’s demands to surrender, their spokesman said.

“The meeting ended in failure. The Russians were not ready to listen to our demands. They offered one option, to accept their humiliating demand to surrender, which was rejected,” Ibrahim Jabawi, spokesman for the Free Syrian Army.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Catherine Evans

