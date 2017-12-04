FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian walkout from Geneva talks 'an embarrassment to Russia': opposition
December 4, 2017 / 12:49 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Syrian walkout from Geneva talks 'an embarrassment to Russia': opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The decision by President Bashar al-Assad’s negotiators to quit U.N.-led talks in Geneva last week was an embarrassment to Russia, which is in a hurry to find a solution, opposition spokesman Yahya al-Aridi told Reuters on Monday.

Members of the delegation of the Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC) attend a meeting with United Nations Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy during the Intra Syria talks in Geneva, Switzerland December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The government delegation blamed its departure on the opposition’s uncompromising stance on Assad’s future, but Aridi said they would return if they felt any responsibility to the Syrian people or the international community.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
