ASTANA (Reuters) - Turkey and Iran have agreed to discuss within the UN-led Geneva process Russia’s proposal to convene a Syrian national dialogue congress, the three nations’ delegations said in a joint statement after talks in Kazakhstan.

Members of the delegations take part in the peace talks on Syria in Astana, Kazakhstan October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

Diplomats from the three countries will next meet in Astana, the Kazakh capital, in the second half of December, according to the statement.