April 15, 2018 / 3:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S.' Haley rules out one-on-one talks with Syria's Assad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said Sunday that the United States will not have any one-on-one talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

FILE PHOTO: United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

In an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Haley said Syria had so far refused to take part in multilateral negotiations as part of a political process facilitated by the United Nations, adding that Russia should “deliver” Syria to the negotiating table.

But she said Syria was not “worthy” of direct talks with Washington: “We are not going to have any one-on-one talks with Assad.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Nick Zieminski

