U.S.' Haley rules out one-on-one talks with Syria's Assad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said Sunday that the United States will not have any one-on-one talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Haley said Syria had so far refused to take part in multilateral negotiations as part of a political process facilitated by the United Nations, adding that Russia should “deliver” Syria to the negotiating table.

But she said Syria was not “worthy” of direct talks with Washington: “We are not going to have any one-on-one talks with Assad.”