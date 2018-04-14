FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 4:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Syrian air base near Lebanese border struck in attack: pro-Assad commander

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Sites hit in a U.S.-led strike in Syria on Saturday included an air base west of Damascus near the Lebanese border, a commander in the regional military alliance that backs President Bashar al-Assad said.

The targeted al-Shirai air base is located in al-Dimas, the commander told Reuters.

The attack also hit a site in Masyaf, about 170 km (100 miles) north of Damascus, army depots in the eastern Qalamoun region northeast of the capital, the Kisweh area south of Damascus, and a site in the Qasyoun hills overlooking the capital.

Syrian state media said the attack also struck a scientific research facility in Damascus, which the Pentagon said was used to develop, produce and test chemical and biological weapons.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Samia Nakhoul and Clarence Fernandez

