FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No role for Assad in Syria's future: Tillerson
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Exchange-Traded Funds
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 26, 2017 / 2:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

No role for Assad in Syria's future: Tillerson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - President Bashar al-Assad and his family have no role in the future Syria, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson steps off his plane as he arrives in Geneva, Switzerland October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

“The United States wants a whole and unified Syria with no role for Bashar al-Assad in the government,” Tillerson told reporters in Geneva on the last leg of a week-long trip. “The reign of the Assad family is coming to an end. The only issue is how that should that be brought about.” 

Tillerson said the only reason Assad’s forces had succeeded in turning the tide in the more than six-year war was “air support they have received from Russia”. Iran, the other main ally of Damascus, should not be given credit for the defeat of Islamic State, as it was a “hanger-on”, he said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.