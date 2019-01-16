Politics
January 16, 2019

Trump briefed on ongoing situation in Syria:White House

FILE PHOTO: A U.S military vehicle travels in the town of Amuda, northern Syria April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation in Syria, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Wednesday after a blast struck near a U.S.-led coalition patrol that a war monitor said killed 16 people.

“The president has been fully briefed and we will continue to monitor the ongoing situation in Syria,” Sanders said in a statement, referring questions to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

