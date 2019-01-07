Trump, France's Macron discuss plans for U.S. pullout from Syria: White House

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump pose for a family photo during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed plans for withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria during a telephone call on Monday, the White House said.

“The two leaders discussed the situation in Syria, including the commitment of the United States and France to the destruction of ISIS as well as plans for a strong, deliberate, and coordinated withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria,” the White House said in a statement, referring to the militant group Islamic State by an acronym.

“They reiterated that any further use of chemical weapons in Syria must not be tolerated,” the statement added.