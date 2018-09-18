FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 7:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says 'seems to me' Syria shot down Russian plane

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Syria likely shot down a Russian military plane near its coast, adding that the United States and other countries are close to eliminating the presence of Islamic State in Syria and the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“It sounds to me and it seems to me based on a review of the facts that Syria shot down a Russian plane. And I understand about 14 people were killed and that’s a very sad thing but that’s what happens,” Trump said at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda. “We have done a tremendous job in Syria and in that region eradicating ISIS, which is why we are there. And we are very close to finishing that job.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
