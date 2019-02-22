World News
February 22, 2019 / 8:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says will leave a small number of U.S. troops in Syria

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that his decision to leave a small number of U.S. troops in Syria does not constitute a reversal of his December announcement that he would withdraw the 2,000 troops serving in the country.

Trump has now decided to leave a total of about 400 U.S. troops in Syria split between a safe zone along the northeastern border with Turkey and the U.S. military base at Tanf, near the border with Iraq and Jordan.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Roberta Rampton; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below