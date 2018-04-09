FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Trump says will make decision on Syria, probably by end of Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday condemned the reported poison gas attack on a rebel-held town in Syria and said he would make a decision on a response, probably by the end of the day.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Trump said he was talking to military leaders and would decide who was responsible for the attack - whether it was Russia, or Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government, or Iran, or all of them together.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham

