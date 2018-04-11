Trump warns missiles 'will be coming' in Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Russia of a forthcoming response to suspected chemical attack in Syria, declaring that missiles “will be coming” and blasting Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar Assad.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.